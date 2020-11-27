Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average is $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

