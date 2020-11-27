Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 188.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

