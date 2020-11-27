Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $401.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.88 and a 200-day moving average of $343.02. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $405.84.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

