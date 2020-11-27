Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 197,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

