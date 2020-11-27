Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 83,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 38.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NGG opened at $59.85 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 113.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

