Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,721,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after acquiring an additional 925,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 860,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

