Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.