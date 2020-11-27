Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94,346.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750,567 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,028,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,523,000 after purchasing an additional 848,784 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 495,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $58.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

