Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $5.24 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

