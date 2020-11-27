Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after buying an additional 1,304,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,869,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,310,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 745,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,779 shares of company stock worth $6,007,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

