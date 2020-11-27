Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after buying an additional 4,100,787 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

