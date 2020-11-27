Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.31 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.