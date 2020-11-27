Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $7.37 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

