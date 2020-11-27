Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.94 Million in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 438,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK opened at $18.32 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

