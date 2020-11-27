Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.13 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

DUK stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

