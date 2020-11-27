Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.86 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,447,000. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,982.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $318,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $215.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $215.97.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

