Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.70 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,236 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Target by 10.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Target by 15.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $180.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

