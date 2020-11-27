Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.43 Million in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.80% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 328.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,480,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG opened at $170.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $171.75.

