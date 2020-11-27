Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. State Street Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 17,100 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $71,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $207.68 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

