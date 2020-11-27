Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

