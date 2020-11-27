Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 83,773 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in National Grid by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.03%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

