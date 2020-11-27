Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 210,212 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SLV opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

