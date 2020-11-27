Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 176,358 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 176,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 685.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.