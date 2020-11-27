Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.