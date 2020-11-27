Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,988,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 279,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,890,000.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.