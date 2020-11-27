Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 91,748 First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

HYLS opened at $48.42 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

