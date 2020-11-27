Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 31,000 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Danaher by 115.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,294 shares of company stock valued at $41,091,861. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $217.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

