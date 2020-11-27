Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

