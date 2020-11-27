Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,447,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $215.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $215.97.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.