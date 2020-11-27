Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 724.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 177,892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 129,808 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $38.57.

