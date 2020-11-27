Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.