Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,131,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after buying an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

