Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $9,061,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

