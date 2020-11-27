Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

