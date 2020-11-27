KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BEKE) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 3,517,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,389,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. 86 Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.66.

KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth $482,000.

About KE (NASDAQ:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

