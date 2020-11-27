JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

