JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.56% of AmerisourceBergen worth $698,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,635. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

