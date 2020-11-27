JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 402,130 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 402,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $707,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crown by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE CCK opened at $95.81 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

