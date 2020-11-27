JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,318,625 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.64% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $697,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGK opened at $58.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.