JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.79% of Ameriprise Financial worth $672,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $190.19 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

