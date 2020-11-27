JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.64% of Rockwell Automation worth $676,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $256.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total value of $1,722,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

