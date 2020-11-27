JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€97.00” Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.93 ($90.50).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) stock opened at €74.90 ($88.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 12 month high of €79.20 ($93.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.45 and a 200 day moving average of €64.36.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

