Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Up to $135.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $135.00, but opened at $140.60. Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at $138.80, with a volume of 1,486,613 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.39.

In other Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) news, insider Peter Egan purchased 22,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,899 ($25,998.17).

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

