Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $731.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $705.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

