Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

