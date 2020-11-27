Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $918,516,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $147,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after buying an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,298.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after buying an additional 1,382,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

