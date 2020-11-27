Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,674 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,683,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.