Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 135 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

NYSE CRM opened at $246.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

