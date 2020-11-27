Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.