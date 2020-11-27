Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.